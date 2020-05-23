Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $147.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Venator Materials by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Venator Materials by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Venator Materials by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

