Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,442 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

