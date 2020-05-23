Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 28.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

NYSE RLJ opened at $10.16 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

