Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,727 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of National Health Investors worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 35.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 13.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 17.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at $27,473,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,576 shares of company stock worth $1,096,421. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

NYSE NHI opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.85.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The business had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

