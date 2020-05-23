Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistagen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.85.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

VTGN opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.31. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Vistagen Therapeutics worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.