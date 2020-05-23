Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistry Group to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,381 ($18.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,380 ($18.15)) on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,085 ($14.27) to GBX 694 ($9.13) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,123.40 ($14.78).

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 752 ($9.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 732.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,105.05. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 7.70. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 3,544 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 15,570 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £89,994.60 ($118,382.79). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,780.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

