W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154,123 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of W. R. Grace & Co worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 737,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III purchased 5,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.37 per share, with a total value of $231,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,705.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth C. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,420.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,557.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of GRA opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.50.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 68.38%. The company had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

