WABCO (NYSE:WBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.45

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.45 and last traded at $136.37, with a volume of 58398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. WABCO had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WABCO in the first quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of WABCO in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Company Profile (NYSE:WBC)

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

