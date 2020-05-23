Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $50.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.46.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.9% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 54,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

