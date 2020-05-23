Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Short Interest Update

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

NYSE:WMK opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. Weis Markets has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $985.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.