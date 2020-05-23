WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Trading Down 13.8% After Insider Selling

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s stock price fell 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.56, 1,192,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 228% from the average session volume of 363,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Specifically, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 631,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $372,548.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get WidePoint alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WYY shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on WidePoint from $0.70 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of WidePoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.