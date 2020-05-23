Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $167.64

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.64 and traded as high as $168.80. Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at $168.80, with a volume of 1,005,759 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 205.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

In related news, insider Harry M. Henderson bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($486,714.02). Also, insider John (Jack) Scott Perry bought 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £167.26 ($220.02) per share, with a total value of £82,626.44 ($108,690.40). Insiders have acquired 320,494 shares of company stock worth $56,462,644 in the last 90 days.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.