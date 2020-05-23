Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

