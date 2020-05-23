Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

WWW stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,288,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 809,291 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 689,300 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 558,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 483,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

