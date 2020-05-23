Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WYND. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura cut their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

NYSE WYND opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYND. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at $26,927,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at $63,442,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,938,000 after buying an additional 463,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after buying an additional 453,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 197.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 593,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 393,666 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

