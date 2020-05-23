XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Update

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 988,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

XPEL stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $373.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

