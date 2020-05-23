Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,494,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

