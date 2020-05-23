Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.52.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

