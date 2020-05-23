Zacks: 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) Given $14.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 111 an industry rank of 69 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get 111 alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of 111 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 111 stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. 111 has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.70.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $193.61 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that 111 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 111 (YI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.