Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the highest is ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,159,000 after buying an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $74,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $29,173,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $23,062,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,072,000 after buying an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

