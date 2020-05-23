Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

FSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of L.B. Foster from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.67.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 252,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 143,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

