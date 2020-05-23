Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 45.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,022 shares in the company, valued at $854,813.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 134,079 shares of company stock worth $1,003,492. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

