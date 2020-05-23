Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Hold

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APLE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NYSE APLE opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.02. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,827,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

