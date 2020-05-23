Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Shares of ERYP opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Erytech Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $159.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.67.

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts forecast that Erytech Pharma will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

