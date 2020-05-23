Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) to Buy

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $684.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,588 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 423,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 964,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

