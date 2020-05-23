Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FARO. ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.39 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

