Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Buy

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $248.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $204.10 on Thursday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $274.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.28.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth about $718,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

