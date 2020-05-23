Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DTIL. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 57,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 58,213 shares in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

