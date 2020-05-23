Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 994.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

ZEN opened at $81.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.32. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $51,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $326,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,206. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

