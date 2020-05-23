Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,458 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,269 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

