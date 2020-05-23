Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 10,066 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 218.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

