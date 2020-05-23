Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,482 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of COUP opened at $227.48 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $228.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $143,075.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,182.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,721 shares of company stock worth $33,615,970. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $182.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

