Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 272 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,423 shares of company stock worth $10,341,620 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.71.

Shares of FICO opened at $389.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

