Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $660,000 Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 324,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ciena by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ciena by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

