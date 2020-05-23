Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $979,000 Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,320,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,949,000 after buying an additional 491,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,579,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $80,279,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,691,000 after buying an additional 500,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.48.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.