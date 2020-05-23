Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 102.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

NYSE:DXC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

