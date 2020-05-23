Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 192.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Shares of UA stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

