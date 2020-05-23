Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 983.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,965,000 after buying an additional 56,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,621,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,094,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $78,748,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRC. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.