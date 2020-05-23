Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.07. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In related news, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

