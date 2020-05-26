-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

