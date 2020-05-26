-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.