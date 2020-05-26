12,514 Shares in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBF. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

WSBF opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $372.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.