26,673 Shares in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Knoll as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Knoll by 70.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Knoll by 58.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Knoll in the first quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Knoll alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $530.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Knoll Inc has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.