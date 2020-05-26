4,093 Shares in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 141.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $69,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI stock opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $2,671,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,125 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $228,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,170 shares of company stock worth $7,189,086. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

