AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASIX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $312.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.14.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $494,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,652.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $98,973.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,456.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 63,295 shares of company stock valued at $816,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,450,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,666,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 803.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 407,575 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 902,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after acquiring an additional 402,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.