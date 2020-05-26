Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 6,342 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.16% of Hibbett Sports worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $5,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,144,000.

In related news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $48,816.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

