Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,678 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.