Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 351.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.07% of H&E Equipment Services worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 32,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. Also, Director John Sawyer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,080 shares of company stock worth $417,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $542.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.34.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.