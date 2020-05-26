Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,256,000 after buying an additional 1,905,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $60,231,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,887,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 105.4% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 529,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,759,000 after acquiring an additional 424,865 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

NYSE:HPP opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Ted R. Antenucci purchased 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,329.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 118,125 shares of company stock worth $2,757,710. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

