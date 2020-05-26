Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 7,121 Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARVN. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

ARVN stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Arvinas Inc has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $1,498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,483.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

