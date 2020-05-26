Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.35.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

